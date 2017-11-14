Cats claw out victory

ON COURT: The Granite Belt Giants took on Warwick Wildcats in Friday night's Big Q Basketball clash at the Stanthorpe YMCA.

BASKETBALL: The Granite Belt Giants are inching closer to their first win of the Big Q Basketball season after a narrow defeat in the local derby against Warwick.

The fiery clash saw the rival sides take on one another Friday night at the Stanthorpe YMCA.

Despite missing a handful of regular A-grade squad members, the Wildcats beat the Giants in both games.

Warwick won 63-55 in the A-grade game with Warwick winning narrowly in reserve grade as well. Giants player Damian Petrie said his side were disappointed by the result, despite only losing by eight points.

"We changed our tactics a little bit, we dropped back into the zone defence and tried to sort of get them to shoot the ball a bit more and hope they missed, which they did, and we were putting a few in,” Petrie said.

"It's the first time where we lost by eight and actually went 'gee we didn't play well'. We were all a bit flat and thought that's one we should of got the other night.

"Credit to them. USQ are on top of the ladder and will probably finish first, but my tip, on their day, Warwick would potentially win.

"We shook hands and sort of said 'too good again'. They've beaten us a few times we've played them but it was all a bit of fun.”

Despite the loss, Petrie said the Giants were enjoying the experience all the same.

"I think in margins like basketball... we've lost by nine against Runnin' Rebels and eight the other night... three baskets, four baskets. Across an entire game, for a bunch of local lads, to only get rolled by three or four is pretty good,” he said.

"The biggest thing for me is to see all those young blokes play.”

The Giants travel to Toowoomba next to take on ladder leaders USQ.