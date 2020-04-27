Cattle vaccine gets government booster shot

HERD IMMUNITY: The Rhinogard renewal will give feedlots across the region an easy way to protect their cattle from one strain of BRD.

SOUTHERN Downs feedlots will have renewed access to a Queensland-developed vaccine against bovine respiratory disease (BRD), just in time for the troublesome seasonal changes.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries renewed their commercial agreement with global animal health company Zoetis for the Rhinogard® vaccine, a nasal spray that protects cattle against the bovine herpesvirus 1 strain of BRD.

B Feeders managing director Ben Maher said the contract renewal put a timely emphasis on the importance of vaccinating feedlot cattle against the sometimes-fatal respiratory infection.

“BRD is such a big problem in most feedlots, and at different times of the year it’s going to have different impacts,” Mr Maher said.

“Autumn is a time when respiratory conditions are especially challenging.

I’ve had experiences where we’ve bought cattle from a closed herd – meaning their cattle had never really been exposed to any type of stress – so when they actually came to the feedlot and they got a bit of wet weather, (we) had to mass treat them (for the virus).”

Mr Maher added that even though the 5000-odd cattle at his Rodgers Creek feedlot have been vaccinated against multiple strains of BRD, an outbreak could still be possible because there was no year-round solution.

“It’s industry standard to vaccinate, and it’s price-related as to which one you probably use, but you need to try any kind of prevention,” he said.

“(BRD) is so weather-related – as to whether (a vaccine) is going to work, it really depends on the weather and season as to which (strains of the virus) are out there.

BRD in the feedlot is like the flu – you could get the vaccine, but then still get sick because it’s a different strain of the virus.”

Queensland’s Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the continued prevalence of vaccines like Rhinogard was essential to safeguard Australia’s cattle feedlots.

“Approximately 40 per cent of Australia’s total beef supply and 80 per cent of beef sold in major domestic supermarkets is sourced from the cattle feedlot sector,” Mr Furner said in a statement.

“BRD affects animal health and causes an estimated $50 million annual cost to the industry through morbidity, mortality, loss of feed resources, medication costs, increased time on feed and associate labour costs.”

Mr Maher agreed that while the price of vaccinating thousands of cattle against BRD could quickly add up, it would be nothing compared to treatment or replacement costs in the current market.

“Last year, when it was dry, your average animal was probably $700 a head, and it would cost you $10 to $15 to vaccinate it but $50 to treat it,” he said.

“If you don’t vaccinate and then lose that $700 animal, and things would be even worse now when it is probably worth double the price.

You’re just doing anything you can to make sure the cattle aren’t getting sick.”