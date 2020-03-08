Caught on camera: Yeppoon graffiti vandals pay the price

Two graffiti vandals were caught on camera at Yeppoon’s multi-storey carpark and brought to justice.

A SPRAY-PAINT attack on Yeppoon's multi-storey carpark went badly wrong for two vandals as security cameras watched every move.

Misty Chantelle Olde, a 43-year-old cleaner, was one of the culprits and she pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.

The court heard that during the early hours of December 18 last year, Olde and a male companion arrived at the Hill St carparking facility.

Olde drove them onto the top level of the structure and the duo's graffiti attack lasted 45 minutes - all of which was captured on CCTV footage.

Before Olde had her day in court this week, her co-offender had already been dealt with and he was ordered to pay $1350 restitution to Livingstone Shire Council for damage caused.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes requested the same amount from Olde.

Olde's lawyer told the court that Olde had suffered a concussion prior to her offending and he tendered medical documents to support that.

But Magistrate Cameron Press would not accept those documents being submitted as a mitigating factor, as was the lawyer's intention.

"You're going to have to present a report as to how that (concussion) relates to this offence," he told the lawyer.

"If someone comes to court and says that there is a medical condition that is partly attributable for an offence, there needs to be cogent evidence of that.

"You see, I'm not a doctor.

"I don't know whether this condition causes someone, or partly causes someone, to go out and do this.

"So if a person wants to proffer that, they must have the cogent evidence before the court."

After consulting Olde, the lawyer told Mr Press the medical documents were not being tendered as a mitigating factor, but just background.

He said Olde had just made a poor decision at the time of the incident and that she was sorry for what she'd done.

Mr Press fined Olde $600 and ordered she pay $1350 restitution to the council.

No criminal conviction was recorded.

When contacted by The Morning Bulletin, Livingstone Shire Council said it would not be releasing images from the incident.