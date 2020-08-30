CAUGHT OUT: Warwick man charged with drink driving

BLOWN OVER: The Warwick man will appear in court after allegedly driving while over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: contributed

A WARWICK man has been charged with drink driving overnight after allegedly blowing over the legal alcohol limit.

At 2.45am this morning, the 54-year-old was pulled over by police officers on Hawker Rd for a random breath test.

The man allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.63.

He was charged with drink driving and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 28.

Warwick police officers also intercepted a 19-year-old woman on Wallace St at 8.45pm, where they searched her car and allegedly found a small quantity of marijuana.

The woman was offered a drug diversion course and was not further charged.