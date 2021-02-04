Cause of Endeavour fire leaves experts scratching heads

ON SITE: Kevin Davis checking bales at the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant. Picture: Jessica Paul

ON SITE: Kevin Davis checking bales at the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant. Picture: Jessica Paul

The cause of a huge fire at the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant that shut down operations for days may never be known, with fire crews saying the size of the blaze made it difficult to determine.

Close to 30 tonnes of recyclable materials caught alight in the Activity St facility’s baling area on January 22, requiring several firefighting crews at the scene.

Additional heavy machinery from the Warwick Fire Brigade and Southern Downs Regional Council was needed to completely extinguish the flames.

More than 20 tonnes of compressed cardboard caught fire at the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant on January 22. Picture: Jessica Paul

Warwick Endeavour’s recycling and waste operations manager Arthur Ziakas said the alarming incident was the first he’d seen at any facility in two decades.

“Our team monitored the site over the weekend, and we made the decision to remain closed on (the Monday) to ensure we could remove all damaged materials and return to the site for normal operations on Wednesday,” Mr Ziakas said.

“Safety is our first priority. We have initiated a full workplace health and safety review, and will act swiftly in response to recommendations from the review or any advice from (QFES).

“Our employees are doing well, thanks to great support from family members, friends, and each other.”

(back) Kevin Davis, Joel Kiley, Dian Griggs, William Van Kuyck, Travis Bott, (front) Scott Maher, and Myles Davis at work in the baling area of the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant.

Despite the fire’s impact on facility operations, a QFES spokeswoman said there was “no further investigation” into its cause.

Warwick Fire Brigade acting station officer Ian Barnden told the Daily News at the time of the blaze that its size would make the source difficult to determine.

The Endeavour Foundation remains Warwick’s biggest employer of people with a disability.

