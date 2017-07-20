16°
News

CBD transformed into woolly wonder

Sean Teuma
| 20th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
DECKING THE BRANCHES: Thanks to some creativity, yarnbombers turned a bleak tree into a work of art yesterday.
DECKING THE BRANCHES: Thanks to some creativity, yarnbombers turned a bleak tree into a work of art yesterday. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STREETS were alive with an abundance of colour and inspired decor as Jumpers and Jazz got into the swing of things yesterday.

Many people took the opportunity to decorate and add their own flair to trees, with the official start of the festival today.

This year's theme of "meander” brought out a number of inspiring and clever interpretations, with awards set to be handed out on Saturday.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was taken aback by what she had witnessed so far.

"I had a chance to walk down Fitzroy St today,” Ms Devine said.

"It was a hub of activity, with some spectacular-looking tree designs.

"The trees in that street are quite close together, and to see everyone so happy just gave the feeling of a nice community atmosphere.”

The judge for the tree jumpers will be Jacqui Fink, who is bringing her concept of extreme knitting to town.

She will be arriving in Warwick today, and Ms Devine says there was a possibility of judging starting later in the afternoon.

"The first extreme knitting workshop will be conducted at the art gallery on Friday morning, which leaves plenty of time for further judging after.”

Winners of the various tree jumper exhibitions will be announced at the Jazz at the Gallery event on Saturday.

With open-air artisan markets and free jazz in the outdoor lounge area, Ms Devine says it was an event to not be missed.

"Jazz at the Gallery is a great event that allows everyone to take in the sights and sounds in a relaxed environment,” she said.

"This year the event is free, as we want to (offer) as many tree-jumper participants the chance to come down and enjoy the day.

"Entrants have to pay $15 to cover public liability, so making it free reduces the cost associated with coming to the event.

"It also encourages people to come down and celebrate the hard work that they've completed in designing these amazing tree-jumpers.

"There will be a break in the live performances at midday to allow for the announcement of award winners.”

Performing at the Jazz at the Gallery event will be Girl Friday, Dezzie D and the Stingrayz and River City Aces.

A number of other events are being held at the Warwick Art Gallery on the opening Saturday of the Jumpers and Jazz Festival.

This includes an artist talk with yarnbombing co-ordinator Loretta Grayson, a second edition of Jacqui Fink's extreme knitting workshop on Saturday at 1pm, and a guided tree jumper exhibition tour starting on Saturday at 2pm.

For more information, phone the Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434.

Warwick Daily News
Local hero believes to achieve

Local hero believes to achieve

Believe to achieve is the motto this local woman lives by, and it helped her through one of the most gruelling challenges of her life.

Warwick's colourful characters unveiled

No Caption

Visitors will be treated to yarn of a different kind this weekend.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Jumping into action

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service Community Care all pitching in to decorate a tree.

Check out the progress of tree jumpers with J & J set to commence.

Local Partners

Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

There will be another exciting day of footy in Stanthorpe on the weekend.

Artists of all ages paint the town red

Curators Jan Corcut and Elaine Wiedman straightening up a piece.

Emerging talents given their shot at St Mark's art exhibit.

Five schools set to compete in Tannymorel Sports

WINNERS: Tannymorel Sports patron Lance Clarson presents the first-place trophy to Yangan Sturt's team captains Thea Diack and Jana Webb last year.

Few changes in more than 80 years of Tanny Sports

One season down, another to start in ladies squash

FUN AND FITNESS: Regular players Judy Collins and Rosie Corney in Warwick Ladies Social Squash Club action at St Mary's .

The welcome mat will be out at St Mary's squash court

Gala day for Redbacks on Saturday at WCU Oval

BACK AT HOME: Warwick Redbacks' Alex Cutmore (left) is part of the Redbacks team ready to play at Warwick Credit Union Oval on Saturday against Dalby Swans.

Redbacks to go for gold on Saturday

What's on the big screen this week

CHRISTOPHER Nolan's war epic Dunkirk and a the French food film Paris Can Wait open today.

Orange is the new black for girl power

Orange Is The New Black Season 5

STEP aside men, the women are taking over your TV screens

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living