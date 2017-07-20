CBD transformed into woolly wonder

DECKING THE BRANCHES: Thanks to some creativity, yarnbombers turned a bleak tree into a work of art yesterday.

STREETS were alive with an abundance of colour and inspired decor as Jumpers and Jazz got into the swing of things yesterday.

Many people took the opportunity to decorate and add their own flair to trees, with the official start of the festival today.

This year's theme of "meander” brought out a number of inspiring and clever interpretations, with awards set to be handed out on Saturday.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was taken aback by what she had witnessed so far.

"I had a chance to walk down Fitzroy St today,” Ms Devine said.

"It was a hub of activity, with some spectacular-looking tree designs.

"The trees in that street are quite close together, and to see everyone so happy just gave the feeling of a nice community atmosphere.”

The judge for the tree jumpers will be Jacqui Fink, who is bringing her concept of extreme knitting to town.

She will be arriving in Warwick today, and Ms Devine says there was a possibility of judging starting later in the afternoon.

"The first extreme knitting workshop will be conducted at the art gallery on Friday morning, which leaves plenty of time for further judging after.”

Winners of the various tree jumper exhibitions will be announced at the Jazz at the Gallery event on Saturday.

With open-air artisan markets and free jazz in the outdoor lounge area, Ms Devine says it was an event to not be missed.

"Jazz at the Gallery is a great event that allows everyone to take in the sights and sounds in a relaxed environment,” she said.

"This year the event is free, as we want to (offer) as many tree-jumper participants the chance to come down and enjoy the day.

"Entrants have to pay $15 to cover public liability, so making it free reduces the cost associated with coming to the event.

"It also encourages people to come down and celebrate the hard work that they've completed in designing these amazing tree-jumpers.

"There will be a break in the live performances at midday to allow for the announcement of award winners.”

Performing at the Jazz at the Gallery event will be Girl Friday, Dezzie D and the Stingrayz and River City Aces.

A number of other events are being held at the Warwick Art Gallery on the opening Saturday of the Jumpers and Jazz Festival.

This includes an artist talk with yarnbombing co-ordinator Loretta Grayson, a second edition of Jacqui Fink's extreme knitting workshop on Saturday at 1pm, and a guided tree jumper exhibition tour starting on Saturday at 2pm.

For more information, phone the Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434.