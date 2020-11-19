Menu
ALLEGE THIEF: The 26-year-old will front Warwick Magistrates Court for stealing. PIC: GIZELLE GHIDELLA
News

CCTV footage snags alleged Warwick clothing thief

Tessa Flemming
19th Nov 2020 8:12 AM
Premium Content

A WARWICK woman has been charged with stealing after CCTV footage allegedly caught her smuggling clothing out of Target.

According to Warwick Sergeant Ryan Harmer, the 26-year-old was seen concealing the items before leaving the store at about 11am Monday.

“The offender walked around the store, picking up clothes and covertly putting items in a pram she was pushing,” Sgt Harmer said.

Police did not know the value of the clothes.

She is set to face the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

