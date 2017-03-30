23°
News

Celebrate our region's history

Sophie Lester
| 30th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Palmerin St looking south, one in a collection of old photos.
Palmerin St looking south, one in a collection of old photos. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LOVE of history is what has driven Janice Flood to bring back the Southern Downs Heritage Festival for a second year.

Being held from April 21-30, the festival celebrates the region's history as part of the National Trust Queensland Heritage Festival, which this year celebrates the theme of Having a Voice.

As festival co-ordinator, Mrs Flood said more than 38 events were scheduled for the event.

"We've had a lot of interest from visitors already and we're just in the process of getting our flyers and more information out there,” she said.

"We had our first meeting for 2017 on January 16 and we have more than 20 different community groups and businesses.

"It's really interesting to see community groups come together to help and we are very fortunate to have so many people involved and enthusiastic for the second festival.

"I have heard Abbey of the Roses in Warwick is already booked out, while the Allora Autumn Festival at the very end of our festival was packed out last year.

"We have high hopes because there's already a lot of interest and I'm amazed by how much has spread by word of mouth.”

Mrs Flood said Southern Downs Regional Council had given about $495 through the Community Funding program to the Heritage Festival Committee to print event flyers, which would soon be delivered to the region's visitor information centres.

The former president of the Warwick and District Historical Society said the Southern Downs was an ideal location to host the festival, as the region had such a diverse heritage that encompassed agriculture, mining and the timber industry.

"It's our heritage and knowing that history, knowing what we've been through in the past, gives us a resilience as a community in the present,” Mrs Flood said.

"Warwick was the first free settlement in Queensland, Killarney was renowned for its timber as well as the rich, fertile fields, and the district of Glengallan and Allora were known as the food basket of the region.

"The Leyburn-Karara-Stanthorpe area has a history of mining - tin and gold were found in this region.

"Sheep bred in the traprock country are still renowned for their fleeces and Glengallan Homestead was once a world-class breeder of merino sheep.

"The earliest winery was set up in 1939 and still produces wines that are sold all over the world, and the soldier settlements of Stanthorpe were the beginning of the establishment of orchards and market gardens.

"The more people that know about it the better from my perspective, because I would hate to see any more of the heritage buildings in the district get knocked down.”

With the events just around the corner, MrsFlood said the committee was hopeful for a successful event, given the attention it was getting from the community and visitors alike.

"The visitor information centres are already getting a lot of people asking about it,” she said.

"The National Trust has been watching what we're doing with a lot of interest and I've helped everyone lodge their events with the National Trust website.

"So people can take a look at the National Trust Heritage website and go into our website and then see what each little event is.

"Otherwise, people can follow along on our Southern Downs Heritage Festival Facebook page.”

The second Southern Downs Heritage Festival will run from April 21-30.

For more information about the event, phone Janice on 0407431628.

Groups or businesses interested in being involved are welcome to email southerndowns heritagefestival@gmail.com.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  events national heritage trust southern downs heritage festival whatson

Birthday bash for Leslie Park markets

Birthday bash for Leslie Park markets

Rose City's weekend favourite Uber Markets turn two

Warwick Showgirl vies for region's crown

STRUTTING HER STUFF: Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen meeting with a young fan at the Warwick Show at the weekend.

Tracey Madsen is headed to Toowoomba

Buyers flock to Ascot

SELLING SUCCESS: Harriet Forster from AuctionsPlus and Ascot Cattle Co co-owner Jim Wedge welcoming a crowd for Ascot's first autumn cattle sale.

Southern Downs stud rakes in returns for first autumn sale

Allora celebrates in autumn

Ross Neale touring the streets on his penny farthing.

Enjoy the change of season at Allora Autumn Festival

Local Partners

Picnic set to attract large crowd

Thousands of visitors from across the state are expected to attend the second annual Picnic Basket Day in Killarney next month.

Homes in the danger zone

INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.

Warwick residents urged to consider fire and flood risk

Birthday bash for Leslie Park markets

GREAT JOURNEY: Uber Markets organiser Christie Russell describes the journey of establishing and growing the bustling market over the past couple of years as fun and challenging.

Rose City's Uber Markets turn two

Family fun at Killarney Picnic Basket Day

WINE AND DINE: Join the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station this Sunday.

Head out to Melrose Station for a great day out next Sunday

Allora celebrates in autumn

Ross Neale touring the streets on his penny farthing.

Enjoy the change of season at Allora Autumn Festival

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!