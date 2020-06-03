Celebs flock to plastic surgeons in post-COVID Botox boom

Roxy Jacenko and a host of other celebrities are queueing for Botox, fillers and liposuction body tweaks while pharmaceutical companies fast track deliveries.

The famous and the vain are emerging from the dying months of covid to bang down the doors of cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics re-opening for business.

Such is demand for Botox, fillers and liposuction body tweaks that receptions are being fitted with extra phone lines to unjam switchboards rammed with calls and pharmaceutical companies are fast tracking deliveries of anti wrinkle injectables like Botox and Dysport (similar to Botox).

First in line this week to hail the return of her Sydney salon Medispa by Matty, run by cosmetic injector and former Real Housewives of Sydney star Matty Samaei, was pouting PR queen Roxy Jacenko.

"First of June couldn't have come any quicker," mother of two Jacenko cooed on social media from the mirrored confines of the mirrored waiting room.

Among stars whispered to be booked in to see the evergreen therapist are fellow RHWS's estate agent Krissy Marsh, Nicole O'Neil, interior decorator Victoria Rees and power woman and leading lawyer Rebekah Giles and Bachelorette Angie Kent who admitted she was "missing my skin treatments at Medispa by Matty".

Such is the demand for injectables and liposuction at neighbouring Cosmos clinic in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs that managers are installing extra Telstra phone lines to cope with demand after surgeons laid on a special liposuction deal for arms at $4,400.

Married At First Sight's Melissa Lucarelli, 39, has been hankering for the clinic to reopen, previously crediting its cosmetic surgeons for her unrecognisable transformation, thanks largely to anti wrinkle injections of Botox and fillers.

The clinic reopened last week for elective surgery at 50 per cent capacity.

Real Housewife Matty Samaei’s salon has reopened to loyal customers. Picture: Adam Taylor

"We've been inundated with calls from people who keep saying they can't get through but it's because everyone is ringing at the same time so calls are dropping out," said liposuction expert Dr Joseph Akjaka.

"Post the Depression there was a spike in lipstick sales, now post Covid everyone is after that fix to make them feel better again.

"The demand is largely for liposuction body sculpting.

"People have been eating lots while in lockdown and have had the time to think about finally getting that liposuction which is a big decision."

Influencer Camilla Akerberg is booked to go back to Cosmos for lip and cheek fillers and skin treatments.

"The nurses make it look natural, pre-covid I was going every month, you feel amazing after, but my lips could be a little fuller and cheekbones a little higher since being in isolation," she said.

Cast members from the Foxtel show Real Housewives of Sydney from left Matty Samaei, Lisa Oldfield and Melissa Tkautz.. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Former nurse and single mother of two, Ms Samaei, had been flooded with emails from clients so keen for skin treatments that pharmaceutical companies have been slow to deliver stocks of injectables to meet demand.

She says she is grateful to be back after nine weeks of shutdown with her full team of staff, thanks to the government's Job Seekers allowance, with the clinic stringently following social distancing guidelines.

"I'm pleased to be back and am grateful to have been able to have kept on my loyal staff who have been with me for fifteen years," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"Lockdown has been tough but we're back and, as a former nurse, I know all about professional health care and infection control.

"Beauty never goes away, it's human nature to want to look your best specially when you've been locked away for more than two months," she said.

Originally published as Celebs flock to plastic surgeons in post-COVID Botox boom