Centenarian takes to Ipswich park to celebrate 100th

QUEENS Park filled with laughter and festivities as one man celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends.

For the past ten years Alan Hastie, born on April 14, 1921, has visited the Ipswich park at least once monthly, choosing the spot to mark his 100 year milestone.

Sporting his party hat, Alan spent Tuesday morning catching up with friends in a shady section of the park.

Despite having lived experience, Alan said he still didn't know the secret to living to 100.

"It just happened," he said.

Alan's son Peter Hastie said he remembered heading to Ipswich as a boy along with his father.

"We would have gone to the railway yards as they then were," Peter said.

"It was when I was a child and that was a long time ago."

Alan, Peter and the rest of the family will celebrate Alan's birthday a second time, over dinner on Wednesday night.

