Generic images of Queensland Police vehicles, police tape and police uniform
Central cop stood down over DV allegations

Eilish Massie
9th Oct 2020 10:15 AM
A senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service over allegations of domestic violence.

The officer, 39, is the subject of an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and has been stood down from duty.

The QPS said in keeping with its commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, it had undertaken to inform the public when an officer faced serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, it said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

central cop domestic violence allegations queensland police service
