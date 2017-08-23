Central School embraces Book Week

YOU'D be forgiven for thinking Warwick had been taken over by vampires and wizards.

Warwick Central State School took the opportunity to celebrate Book Week yesterday with a dress-up day for students.

Youngsters were allowed to let their imaginations run wild with the 'Escape to Everywhere' theme, allowing children the chance to bring their favourite book characters to life.

Teacher aide Karen White said the week helped to promote the benefits of reading.

"Children have been celebrating their love of books, and it's a good way to see more books," Mrs White said.

Mereki Blair as Tinkerbell. Sean Teuma

"A number of activities have taken place in the library this week, including colouring competitions and themed guessing contests.

"We've also had staff and people from the community coming in and reading stories to children, which they've loved.

"The library has been packed this week, and it's been great to see so many smiling faces during the week.

"Children have loved the opportunity to get dressed up as characters from their favourite books."