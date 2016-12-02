37°
News

Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

2nd Dec 2016 8:01 AM
Centrelink will be hit by industrial action.
Centrelink will be hit by industrial action. TRACEY NEARMY

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support offices are expected to be hit by strike action next week.

The Department of Human Services has urged customers to defer non-urgent business next Monday and Friday afternoons due to industrial action by the Community and Public Sector Union.

The action is expected to impact offices across the nation.

The union has flagged further industrial action the following week, although detail of this action has yet to be formally provided to the department.

CPSU members said they will strike on four days in protest at the Turnbull Government's three-year attack on their rights, conditions and pay.

Staff working in various roles in DHS, including call centres and Customer Service Centres, will strike at various times on Monday, December 5, Friday, December 9, Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16.

CPSU National Secretary Nadine Flood said: "Medicare, Centrelink and Child Support staff are frustrated and worried by the Turnbull Government's mean and illogical public sector bargaining policy.

"These working mums and dads are asking us if they can go on strike again to bring some attention to this unfair situation, as they face their third Christmas without a pay rise."

"DHS staff work every day to help ordinary Australians but they've been doing it pretty tough themselves for three long years as the Government's frozen their pay while trying to strip essential rights, such as the family-friendly conditions that allow a call-centre worker to balance shift work with raising a family."

THE STRIKE PLAN

Monday, December 5

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Smart Centre' call centre and processing services

Friday, December 9

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Customer Service Centre' face-to-face services

Monday, December 12

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Customer Service Centre' face-to-face services

Friday, December 16

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Smart Centre' call centre and processing services

General Manager Hank Jongen said customer payments will not be affected.

"We are focused on making sure staff are available to help people who are in financial hardship and need immediate assistance," Mr Jongen said.

"So we're asking customers with non-urgent business to consider contacting the department at another time."

Customers are also encouraged to use online services through their myGov account, or the ExpressPlus Apps.

"Our online services and ExpressPlus apps are really well used, and make it easy for people to do many things without the need to contact us," Mr Jongen said.

The Express Plus suite of mobile apps are for Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support, and are free to download for customers using Apple, Android or selected Windows 10 devices (only for the Medicare app). 

"Through all these apps, you can update your contact details and access your online letters. Each app is also tailored to specific needs," Mr Jongen said.

"For example, you can make a claim through the Medicare app and report your income through the Centrelink app."

"We appreciate the community's patience during this time and I reassure you we are working hard to minimise disruption to the services they need," Mr Jongen said.

We will provide as much notice as possible of any service disruptions, and encourage people to regularly check humanservices.gov.au/servicechanges for updates.

Information on the digital self-service options is available at humanservices.gov.au/selfservice.
 

Topics:  centrelink child support industrial action medicare strikes

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

$40 million energy windfall for Southern Downs

$40 million energy windfall for Southern Downs

THE Southern Downs is about to take a leap into a greener future with news of the approval of a $40 million wind farm at Dalveen.

Woman with disability scared to get parking permit

SCARED OF ABUSE: Andrew Leppien, Kate Martin and Midget know first hand the pain of being judged from the outside.

A woman has begged residents to understand disabilities.

Human remains found on the Southern Downs

A crime scene has been established and forensic examination of the scene has commenced.

A crime scene has been established.

Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

Centrelink will be hit by industrial action.

Customers being urged to look at alternative options

Local Partners

$40 million energy windfall for Southern Downs

THE Southern Downs is about to take a leap into a greener future with news of the approval of a $40 million wind farm at Dalveen.

Woman with disability scared to get parking permit

SCARED OF ABUSE: Andrew Leppien, Kate Martin and Midget know first hand the pain of being judged from the outside.

A woman has begged residents to understand disabilities.

Creekside Carols are all set to thrill Allora crowd

Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ALLORA'S Creekside Carols are on tomorrow night

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

ANDREW Sachs, best known as the man who played Manuel in the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86.

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 389,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Evicted from their own land: red tape tangles up family's plans

HOME WOES: Carl Murray says his family was evicted from their own property.

Owning their own land wasn't the biggest hurdle for this family

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!