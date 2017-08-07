21°
Centrelink staff hitting the road

Sophie Lester
| 7th Aug 2017 1:34 PM
Driver Ian Cleghorn and Manager Suzanne Sanders outside the Mobile Service Centre, which acts just like a Medicare or Centrelink centre.
Driver Ian Cleghorn and Manager Suzanne Sanders outside the Mobile Service Centre, which acts just like a Medicare or Centrelink centre.

FREE hearing checks and service support are just some of the services regional residents will have access to as the Department of Human Services hit the road this week.

The Desert Rose van will be providing departmental assistance for people in Texas, Inglewood and Leyburn this week.

This service offers advice on how financial matters may impact your Centrelink payments, payment and service options to suit your individual circumstances, child support payment and service options, rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers, Medicare registrations and transactions, social work support and referrals, and free hearing health checks.

Staff can also help with new claims for most Centrelink payments; updating customer information and confirming customer documents and supporting information, such as certifying copies of birth certificates.

The mobile service will be stopping in Texas tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Swimming Pool car park on Broadway; at the Inglewood Lions Park, Cunningham Hwy, Wednesday from 9.30am-4pm; and Leyburn near the QCWA Hall, Macintyre St, from 9.30am-1.30pm on Thursday.

Topics:  centrelink medicare mobile services

