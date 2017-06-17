CEO to sleep on the street

SUPPORT FOR HOMELESS: Frank Spano, the general manager at Spano's Supa IGA Warwick.

A LITTLE bit of cold doesn't worry Frank Spano, as long as it's for a good cause.

The CEO of Spanos IGA will be rolling out his sleeping bag for the Vinnies CEO Sleepout next week to help raise funds and awareness about homelessness in Australia.

"We support a lot of local charities, this is a good way to do that and it's something that takes me out of my comfort zone,” Mr Spano said.

About 1400 CEOs and company directors participate in the sleepout in cities throughout Australia.

Given a pillow, sleeping bag and some cardboard to create a shelter, they will experience what it's like to sleep rough in winter.

"It is an issue which affects so many people in our community,” Mr Spano said.

"Over 105,000 Australians on any given night have no place to call home.

"I am doing what I can to help people raise money and hopefully some more awareness so that people sleeping out in the cold every night this winter can receive help. ”

Mr Spano knows it will be a challenge but believes it's important to get involved.

"It's one evening to experience how these people live every day,” he said.

"I'm used to the cold of Warwick and Stanthorpe, so hopefully it won't be too bad.”

Mr Spano will be among a team of eight IGA and Metcash retailers participating in the event at Kangaroo Point in Brisbane.

He has raised $7500 for the cause and hopes to reach a total of $50,000.

As the IGA state chairman, he sees the sleepout as a way to show care for the community.

"We strive to be a community-focused business and have done so for 20 years,” he said.

Donations can be made by visiting ceosleepout.org.au/ceos /qld-ceos/frank-spano/.