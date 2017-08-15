27°
Challenges spur on mum to speak up

15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
EXPERIENCE: Bianca Finch is eager to make mental health and support of young mothers a focus through the Youth Council.
EXPERIENCE: Bianca Finch is eager to make mental health and support of young mothers a focus through the Youth Council. Elyse Wurm

BIANCA Fitch hopes to bring mental health and support of young mothers to the fore should she be selected as part of the new Southern Downs Youth Council.

The new group was given the green light by the Southern Downs Regional Council last month and will replace the current Young Leaders Program.

The 23-year-old has been part of council youth leadership programs for the past six years, starting by volunteering, then joining the Young Ambassadors program.

Having experienced mental health challenges and sought support from headspace and BUSHkids, Miss Fitch said mental health issues in the community have changed a lot. "People know about it but try not to speak about it, there's the shame behind it,” she said.

"I think there's a lot of services in the Southern Downs that get overlooked and not used to their full potential.”

The Youth Council will comprise nine young people aged 12-18 and five to nine people aged 18-25.

Next year will be the final year Miss Fitch will be eligible to take part.

She believes incorporating youth into community decisions is vital for preparing the next generation for leadership positions.

"So we're not perceived as so scary, that we are willing to help, get involved and get our hands dirty,” she said.

