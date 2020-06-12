Chamber launches lifeline initiatives for gutted economy

GUTTED by loss of revenue from events and pandemic restrictions, there’s no doubt businesses in Warwick felt the affects of COVID-19.

But the Warwick Chamber of Commerce are looking ahead to July, a typically profitable time for the Rose City, determined to fill it with new initiatives to land businesses back on their feet.

“We have to be positive and look at what we can do to keep businesses going and this is why in July were having a shop local campaign where have some great local sponsorship,” chamber president Tracy Dobie said.

The campaign will be targeted at visitors and residents to put their money back into the economy as part of Small Business Month.

“We’re also launching a Warwick industry networking group, getting businesses to come together once a month for a breakfast and the next month for an evening function to learn from each other.”

But as the retail climate changes and Australia falls in to recession, Mrs Dobie said Warwick won’t come out of it unless business work together and are backed by all levels of government.

The COC made a submission to the budget which would fund them as a tourism promotion organisation and they are also in the process of applying for several other grants.

“Another hurdle is the money needed to promote, which is why we’re putting forward a proposal to council to fund this initiative for Warwick,” she said.

Mrs Dobie said to get the project off the ground, businesses would need to look at each other as colleagues rather than competition.

“We work to get (other businesses) to the region first and then they can compete with their neighbours,” she said.

“But everyone has to work together if we’re going to make it happen.”