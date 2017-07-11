Chamber leads way for awards

TOP JOB: Business Excellence Awards committee members Julie Peterson, Julia Keogh and Tori Demamiel are excited to be launching this year's event.

HI, and thanks for reading the first of our Warwick Chamber of Commerce Inc weekly columns in the community edition of the Warwick Daily News.

Today I would like to chat about our chamber motto "connect + commerce +community” and what it is we actually do to ensure we are meeting these goals.

Also, I would like to touch on our mission statement: "To support local businesses achieve their goals through access to resources, services, mentoring, education and training, business networking and advocacy.”

Since the new chamber executive took office in December, we have provided opportunities for our members and members of the wider community to come together and hear from inspirational guest speakers at our breakfast events, provided free community training in the field of mental health through our partnership with the Warwick Hospital and showcased local businesses during our evening networking events and at monthly general meetings.

We have advocated on behalf of our financial members and attended the successful hearing into allowing Sunday trade, which commences in our region this week.

Through strong sponsorship support, we will be celebrating local businesses excelling in different industries at the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards gala evening on August 26.

These awards are now open and nomination forms can be obtained by emailing warwickbea2017@ outlook.com. Tickets for the event can be secured through trybooking.com/ QXYB from July 17.

We are also running a membership drive during July and August, with one lucky new member securing the opportunity of meeting and lunching with the Federal Minister for Small Business in Canberra.

To find out more about what the Warwick Chamber of Commerce can do for you, please get in touch by emailing contact@warwick chamber.com.au or give me a call on 0438665440.