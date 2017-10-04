27°
Champion boxer takes Warwick by storm

Jeff Horn is headed to Warwick this month.
Sophie Lester
BOXING fans will have a chance to meet world champion Jeff Horn later this month.

The Battle of Brisbane victor is headed to Warwick Town Hall for the Mayor's Leadership event on October 20.

Horn, who was crowned World Welterweight Champion after defeating Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane in July, will speak on the theme of the function: focus and determination.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said hosting the star athlete was a major coup for the Southern Downs.

"Jeff is an outstanding athlete and an inspirational man who has achieved greatness from humble beginnings," Cr Dobie said.

"It will be fascinating to hear about Jeff's journey and what drives him to achieve success.

"All boxers are tough and to find out what makes Jeff a champion will be inspirational for our community."

Tickets are $40, which includes a two-course lunch and are available on Warwick Tickets: https://warwicktickets.com.au/.

You must be quick - tickets are sure to sell fast and there are a limited number available.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to hear from Australia's latest World Champion in Warwick.

