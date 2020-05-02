Chance meeting rewards Warwick Rubbish Rambler

STREET SMART: An innovative new design with enable the Warwick Rubbish Rambler, Leonard Monaghan, to reach his 100 tonne goal.

FOR 12 years, the iconic Rubbish Rambler has cleaned the streets of Warwick alone, armed with just one makeshift trolley, a strong set of legs and an undying “obsession”.

Often sighted by the roadside in the early hours of the morning, the Rambler (also known as Leonard Monaghan) has collected everything from a discarded cold room door to a sealed nine-pack of toilet paper at the height of the supermarket shortage.

In total, the local legend has removed 66 tonnes of rubbish from Southern Downs streets.

“It’s what gets me up in the morning,” Leonard said.

“I just look forward to it every day, I enjoy wondering what I’m going to find!”

His calling, however, is far from easy.

Leonard braves cold temperatures, rocky roads and for some time now, a failing trolley.

The essential piece of equipment, dubbed the ‘Wheel Thing’, was years in the making, the final evolution of a forgotten pram Leonard had found many years before.

It’s the ‘Wheel Thing’!

“I’ve experimented with these prams over the years, adding wheels from push bikes, things like that,” he said.

But under the strain of so much rubbish, the trolley kept falling apart. At the beginning of April, a tyre burst. Leonard replaced it, but not two weeks later, the remaining three burst as well, necessitating an emergency repair near the eight-mile intersection.

Bicycle tyres presented some challenges on the rocky surfaces.

Since then, the ‘Wheel Thing’ has suffered a bent axle, buckled wheels and broken spokes.

Fortunately, Leonard was no longer alone in his mission. Some two years ago, a woman drove past him on her way to work at Integria Healthcare in Warwick.

“I was walking down a dirt track and she pulled over,” Leonard explained.

“Turns out they have a social club, and every year they collect money to give to some charity.

“She thought I looked like a charity case!”

Leonard laughed at the idea, but said he was grateful for the assistance the organisation eventually delivered.

“They gave me a new trolley,” he said.

Ryan, from Integria, shows off his innovative design.

“A bloke by the name of Ryan, he was the brains behind it and when the project went to him about a year ago, that’s when it really took off.”

The new design includes, for the first time, the capacity to be steered and manoeuvred.

“In order to get around corners before you sort of had to manhandle the trolley,” Leonard said.

“But this one from Integria, it’s articulated in the middle so it bends.

“It’s just fantastic!”

The trolley also features wheelchair wheels, instead of bike wheels, which are solid rubber and therefore won’t pop on the rough rural roads. Their increased height, too, will assist in moving over rocky ground.

“It’s very good, it has a lot of capacity and it’s going to make my life so much easier,” Leonard said.

“I can fold this one down and put it in my car, so I can also extend my range.”

Leonard hopes, after a few initial hiccups, to get the new and improved trolley out on the roads by Thursday.

“Believe it or not, my eventual goal is to reach 100 tonnes of rubbish!” he said.

“I’m very thankful.”