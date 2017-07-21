Chance of lifetime for Supercars fan

Supercar fan Andrew Rozynski is chuffed with his competition win.

ANDREW Rozynski has been a Supercars fan as long as he can remember.

But until now he's never had the chance to smell the fuel, hear the thunder and see the cars in the flesh.

Mr Rozynski is the winner of the Warwick Daily News Supercars competition and as a result is off to Willowbank next weekend for the Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint.

Not only that, Mr Rozynski also won three day trackside passes for two people, paddock passes for two people, a Supercars garage tour for two and two Supercars membership.

"I originally cut the coupon out to enter my son Toby,” Mr Rozynski said.

"But he's under 18 so I put my name on it.

"We're big Holden fans and once I told Toby we'd won he's almost been camped in the car ready to go.”

Mr Rozynski said he excited about his chance to see the Supercars for real.

"It'll be a bit of an eye opener,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to the garage tour, that's for sure.

"Get up close and see how the whole event works.”