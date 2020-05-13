Chances of TRL season return in jeopardy

NO CROWDS NO PLAY: TRL officials confirm the season is unlikely to go ahead if restrictions on gatherings can’t be lifted to more than 100 people

NO CROWDS NO PLAY: TRL officials confirm the season is unlikely to go ahead if restrictions on gatherings can’t be lifted to more than 100 people

RUGBY LEAGUE: The resumption of the Toowoomba Rugby League season hangs in the balance, as officials confirm the State Government’s easing of restrictions will have little bearing on the game.

As it stands, community sport has been given the green light to resume on July 10 with a maximum of 100 people allowed to gather, including players and staff.

A meeting with TRL club presidents and officials on Monday night discussed the feasibility of resuming the game under the strict restrictions.

“There are so many restrictions for some of this stuff, it’s going to be hard to work around,” Wattles president Amanda O’Halloran said.

“The season hasn’t been abolished at the moment but there’s a lot of question marks to the start of it.

“Our players are still fairly keen to play but it’s up to the officials to determine whether that’s possible.

“As officials, we’re starting to think it might become too difficult.”

The 100-person ruling would have a considerable impact on the code, with up to five grades played at one field on game day.

O’Halloran said there was a unanimous decision among club presidents and officials with regards to resuming the competition without spectators.

“If the crowds aren’t allowed, the TRL won’t resume this year,” she said.

“Most clubs have at least four teams; that 100-people ruling won’t cover all four teams and the staff that are with them.

“Players just want to get out and play, but from an administration perspective and running financially as a club, it just wouldn’t be possible.”

It is understood Queensland Rugby League will make a submission to the Queensland Government to increase gathering limits to 500 people for community rugby league.

“It’s going to cost the clubs quite a bit of money to start back and whether or not we could have an income is concerning,” O’Halloran said.

“I was starting to think if we got going, and had larger crowds allowed, that we could get quite big groups of people.

“If we got (the 500 ruling), I think with our players and the number of people who are going to want to attend, we’re going to struggle to keep the numbers down.”

It’s the first time in the TRL’s 101-year history the season hasn’t begun at the end of March, with clubs still banned from holding group training sessions.

It was initially announced clubs would be able to resume training from June 1, however training remains on hold indefinitely despite the return of outdoor, non-contract activities on Friday.

“The QRL directive on all training and playing is still suspended till June 1, nothing has changed for us in that lifting of restrictions,” she said.

“Nothing will resume or start without a set of guidelines that has been approved by the QRL and Queensland Government.

“No definite decision will be made on the resumption of any kind of season until at least June 12, when the second phase of restrictions is eased.”