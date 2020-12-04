Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There’s been a change in the charges faced by pop star Guy Sebastian’s former manager Titus Day.
There’s been a change in the charges faced by pop star Guy Sebastian’s former manager Titus Day.
Crime

Change in case of Guy Sebastian’s ex-manager

by Lane Sainty
4th Dec 2020 12:05 PM

Titus Day, the former manager of pop star Guy Sebastian, has had his fraud charges withdrawn and replaced with allegations he embezzled royalties and fees from the inaugural Australian Idol winner.

The Local Court was told on Friday that 61 fraud offences the celebrity manager was initially charged with had been withdrawn.

Replacing them, according to court documents seen by NCA NewsWire, are 61 charges of embezzlement.

Mr Day, who is on bail, did not appear in court.

He stands accused of embezzling approximately $1.15 million from the star in royalties and performance fees.

Titus Day is now facing 61 charges of embezzling money from former client Guy Sebastian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip
Titus Day is now facing 61 charges of embezzling money from former client Guy Sebastian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip

The amounts allegedly withheld by the manager range from $109.48 to $214,565.88.

Mr Day's lawyer Daniel Wakim told NCA NewsWire he maintained his innocence on the embezzlement charges and would defend them completely.

The 61 embezzlement charges were certified on Friday to proceed in the District Court.

The matter is next in court on February 18.

Originally published as Change in case of Guy's ex-manager

More Stories

court crime guy sebastian titus day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        Premium Content FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        News Southern Downs residents will now have free pool entry to cool off for the summer months.

        • 4th Dec 2020 11:14 AM
        Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Premium Content Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Weather The rain for many Southern Downs resident has meant overflowing tanks and the...

        Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        Premium Content Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk said border closure would take ‘very, very, very large...

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with...