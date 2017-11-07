Change of owners for favourite Allora business

News

Aaron Vietheer is the new owner of Allora Butchery.
ALLORA Butchery has a new man at the helm of the business, but most people will recognise him.

As of Monday local butcher Aaron Vietheer will take over the reigns and fulfill a life-long dream at the same time.

Mr Vietheer, who grew up in Maa Maa Creek, finsihed his butcher's apprencticeship in 2007.

He spent about five years working in Allora, before taking up a management position at Paynes Meats in Toowoomba.

Mr Vietheer commuted to Toowoomba each day from the property he and fiance Ashley live on near Allora.

"When the opportunity came up to take over the Allora butchery, I grabbed it,” he said.

"I love this town and the people here and it was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Mr Vietheer said he had always dreamed of owning his own business.

"I kind of thought it might not happen but I'm so glad it has,” he said.

"That's what I was always working towards.”

Mr Vietheer and Ashley have purchased the business together and Aaron said his fiance would beome a regular face around the butchery.

"Ashley works at the Allora IGA as a casual,” he said.

"So she'll spend a bit of time here as well, it's something for us both to work together on.”

As far as having a chance to put down the tools, Mr Vietheer said he'd be busier than ever.

"I'll be flat out,” he said.

"Especially heading into the Christmas period.

"But I've kept the same friendly staff on here in the shop I'm sure we'll be fine.”

Mr Vietheer said he was looking forward to wood-smoking a few Christmas hams.

"I'm really excited about the future,” he said.

"It's a big thing, but everything has worked out realy well - it's a great little shop.”

