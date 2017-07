CHANGE OF PLAN: Celebrations are now being held at Williams Hall, 37 Guy St in Warwick.

NAIDOC Week celebrations originally planned to be held at the Redbacks clubhouse today have been moved to Williams Hall at Warwick Uniting Church, 37 Guy St.

Starting at 11am, the celebrations are scheduled to continue until 2pm and include a presentation by guest speaker Dr Maree Tombs as well as live music, Aboriginal dancers and lucky door prizes.

Entry for adults costs $20 and $8 for children aged 3-10.