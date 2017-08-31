Change to pap smears

CHANGE COMING: Women may only need to get a pap smear every five years when a new testing method begins later this year.

A NEW method of testing for cervical cancer could see women only return for a pap smear every five years.

Currently pap smears test for changes to cells as a result of the human papillomavirus, a virus that causes genital warts and can cause cervical cancer.

Dr Bronwyn Bryant from Condamine Medical Centre said the new smears would take it a step further and check whether HPV is present at all.

"If the results come back as negative for HPV you only have to have that (test) every five years,” Dr Bryant said.

"But if the virus is there you're back on the same regime of once every two years.

Dr Bryant said the time between visits wasn't a concern.

"It's fairly slow growing and just because you've been infected with the wart growing virus doesn't mean you have been infected by the cancer growing virus.”

The experience of getting tested will remain the same, with a speculum exam and similar instruments.

Dr Bryant said test guidelines would be released in December with new smears started shortly after.