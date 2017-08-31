22°
News

Change to pap smears

CHANGE COMING: Women may only need to get a pap smear every five years when a new testing method begins later this year.
CHANGE COMING: Women may only need to get a pap smear every five years when a new testing method begins later this year. anyaberkut
by Elyse Wurm

A NEW method of testing for cervical cancer could see women only return for a pap smear every five years.

Currently pap smears test for changes to cells as a result of the human papillomavirus, a virus that causes genital warts and can cause cervical cancer.

Dr Bronwyn Bryant from Condamine Medical Centre said the new smears would take it a step further and check whether HPV is present at all.

"If the results come back as negative for HPV you only have to have that (test) every five years,” Dr Bryant said.

"But if the virus is there you're back on the same regime of once every two years.

Dr Bryant said the time between visits wasn't a concern.

"It's fairly slow growing and just because you've been infected with the wart growing virus doesn't mean you have been infected by the cancer growing virus.”

The experience of getting tested will remain the same, with a speculum exam and similar instruments.

Dr Bryant said test guidelines would be released in December with new smears started shortly after.

Topics:  cervical cancer condamine medical centre pap smear women's health

Warwick Daily News
Father 'courier' of 9kg pot

Father 'courier' of 9kg pot

Police find $6000 worth of marijuana in Landcruiser in Warwick

Taking the long road to rodeo

PREPARED: Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl entrant Alyssa Tatti.

After 13 years on the move, Cowgirl hopeful calls Warwick home.

Winter bite not a deterrent at sales

GOOD MATES: Bill Fearby and Reg Cullen at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Chilly start to the day no hurdle for these keen punters.

Last day to share dignity tomorrow

DIG DEEP: Share the Dignity Southern Downs branch volunteer Lisa Brown hopes for a big finish to this month's collection.

The August drive for Warwick women in need is coming to a close

Local Partners