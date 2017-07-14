19°
News

Change up your road trip food

14th Jul 2017 10:04 AM
Scenic Rim Regional Councillor Duncan McInnes opening the Oliver's Real Food store at Aratula with Oliver's CEO Jason Gunn.
Scenic Rim Regional Councillor Duncan McInnes opening the Oliver's Real Food store at Aratula with Oliver's CEO Jason Gunn. Heather Wehl

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK residents travelling to Brisbane can now check out a healthy alternative to the typical road trip fare.

Oliver's Real Food has sprung up at Aratula, offering a more natural alternatives as the world's first certified organic fast food chain.

Oliver's founder Jason Gunn said the chain provided an abundance of nutrient-dense food to choose from at the shop which celebrated its opening yesterday morning.

"Highly processed food robs food of nutrients and is full of sugar, fat and salt,” Mr Gunn said.

"We all know the consequences - obesity, diabetes, heart attacks and stroke.

"Wherever possible we use organically grown produce, so you feel full of life and energy.

"On average the organic produce we use offers three times the anti-oxidants of conventional produce - to keep your body in peak health.”

The number of obese people in Australia has doubled in the last twenty years, and this rise in obesity has been attributed to poor eating habits in Australia, as well as the availability of fast food, and our increasingly sedentary lifestyle.

A recent Australian health survey found 63% of adults are now overweight, with 28% classified as obese.

"We've had great feedback on our Facebook page from people thanking Oliver's for providing such a great variety of nutritious food - fast,” Mr Gunn said.

"The public want a better choice of food. The hunger for quick, highly nutritious, healthy, takeaway food is only increasing.”

The store offers products from salads and sushi rolls, to chia pods and organic soup and curries, and coffee.

For more information, see oliversrealfood.com.au

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  aratula cunningham hwy olivers real food scenic rim warwick developments

WEATHER: Mercury nudges zero ahead of weekend

WEATHER: Mercury nudges zero ahead of weekend

IT WAS another cold start for the Rose City this morning as the mercury plummeted to 0.7 degrees at 6.30am

Big spenders: How much we're paying to create Qld jobs

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

The Premier says she is "creating and sustaining jobs".

Working hard for the money

OPPORTUNITIES: Aged care is one sector expected to create a number of jobs in the Southern Downs region.

Hundreds of jobs to be created in retail, aged care, manufacturing

Warwick rider loves the rodeo

RIDING HIGH: Nikki Burraston will be competing in this year's Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Queen Quest.

Regular competitor to enter the arena for the Princess Quest

Local Partners

Win big with wooly ideas

Have an idea to improve the sheep and wool industry? You could walk away with thousands.

GALLERY: Numbers down, but punters still about

Murray Schroder had around 15 lambs up for auction today.

Sheep sale continues as landmark ram event set for September.

More than 160 to help celebrate horse trials milestone

Warwick Horse Trials president Mike Reed and event director Tracey Sexton at the club gates.

21st birthday for the Warwick Horse Trials Club

Wattles at home to top team in TRL

PLAYERS' PLAYER: Ty Gardner on the attack for Wattles this season.

Win against Oakey but it only gets tougher

Get in touch for a footy game at Warwick touch

BREW CREW TEAM: Scott Fisher, Maugan Benn, Shelby Kinlyside, Adam Byrne, Mitchell Washbourne, Michelle Byrne and Shaun O'Leary won a first season premiership in 2017.

Sign on next Wednesday for budding touch players

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

KERMIT may have been left speechless — but his longtime puppeteer has plenty to say about being ousted from Muppet Studios.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

168 Acre Bush Lifestyle Block

L78 Tralee Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $119,000

This 168 acre lifestyle bush block fully fenced and situated on a all weather road near the small village of Pratten 30 mins west of Warwick. Excellent opportunity...

Value In Brick

28 Sturt Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Sitting on a large 944sqm fenced block this brick home has 3 bedrooms, 1 built-in. The functional kitchen services an open plan dining area and lounge room. There...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

An Acre with Spectacular City Views!

1 Derain Drive, Sladevale 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $111,000

A touch of town and country, this great 4201m2 building block has fantastic views over the city of Warwick and beyond to the mountain ranges. Serviced with...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!