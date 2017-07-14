Change up your road trip food

Scenic Rim Regional Councillor Duncan McInnes opening the Oliver's Real Food store at Aratula with Oliver's CEO Jason Gunn.

WARWICK residents travelling to Brisbane can now check out a healthy alternative to the typical road trip fare.

Oliver's Real Food has sprung up at Aratula, offering a more natural alternatives as the world's first certified organic fast food chain.

Oliver's founder Jason Gunn said the chain provided an abundance of nutrient-dense food to choose from at the shop which celebrated its opening yesterday morning.

"Highly processed food robs food of nutrients and is full of sugar, fat and salt,” Mr Gunn said.

"We all know the consequences - obesity, diabetes, heart attacks and stroke.

"Wherever possible we use organically grown produce, so you feel full of life and energy.

"On average the organic produce we use offers three times the anti-oxidants of conventional produce - to keep your body in peak health.”

The number of obese people in Australia has doubled in the last twenty years, and this rise in obesity has been attributed to poor eating habits in Australia, as well as the availability of fast food, and our increasingly sedentary lifestyle.

A recent Australian health survey found 63% of adults are now overweight, with 28% classified as obese.

"We've had great feedback on our Facebook page from people thanking Oliver's for providing such a great variety of nutritious food - fast,” Mr Gunn said.

"The public want a better choice of food. The hunger for quick, highly nutritious, healthy, takeaway food is only increasing.”

The store offers products from salads and sushi rolls, to chia pods and organic soup and curries, and coffee.

For more information, see oliversrealfood.com.au