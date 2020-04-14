Changes ahead for council proceedings

PICTURE THIS: The projector screen will be used to link councillors from one locality to another.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council meetings are set to become more accessible after restrictions on social distancing moved proceedings online.

Councillors traditionally met in Warwick or Stanthorpe chambers at 9am on the fourth Wednesday of each month, making it difficult for working constituents to attend.

Due to new health regulations, councillors now plan to congregate at their closest chambers, connect via video-link and livestream directly onto Facebook.

The footage is expected to remain on Facebook after the conclusion of the meeting, allowing for community members to view it at a time of their choosing.

"It's the new world we live in," said councillor Cameron Gow.

"All local governments across Queensland need to be doing the same thing in order to keep doing business.

"It's not quite the same as being in the same room, but we can certainly conduct a proper meeting that way."

Meetings between the Local Disaster Management Group and the incoming councillors have been conducted online since March 26 when the pandemic prompted the Queensland Government to amend local government regulations.

Cr Gow said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was willing to make the changes to ensure councils could "get back to work under the current circumstances".

In their first meeting, councillors are slated to appoint a deputy mayor, a chairman of the LDMG and determine the schedule and agenda of future briefings and meetings.

This may include a discussion to open briefings, formally held behind closed doors, to the public.

"Once this virus is contained I don't think we'll go back to the way we used to do things," Cr Gow said.

"If a change is introduced, and the community wants it to continue, I'm certain the council would look at maintaining it."

Watch the council meeting by visiting the SDRC Facebook page at 9am Wednesday, April 15.