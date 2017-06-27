Changes coming to Southern Downs rates notices

SOUTHERN Downs residents can expect change some changes to their rates notices when they're released this July.

In a written statement this morning, Southern Downs Regional Council said it would shift the water and waste water access charges off the annual rate notice and instead combine them with the water consumption charge to make a new utility notice.

The new notice will be issued six monthly - in October and April each financial year - and each will account account for half the annual water and waste water access charge.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the decision was made to spread the financial load for residents across the year.

"Council is aware that residents face financial constraints," Cr Dobie said.

"This decision recognises that and aims to reduce the financial burden as much as possible."

For an average residential property connected to water and wastewater networks, the the water and waste water access charges can be around 40% of the balance on the annual Rate Notice.

By splitting the the water and waste water access charges off the annual rate notice and applying them six monthly as a Utility Notice, a ratepayer is relieved from the burden of finding such a large amount of money at the beginning of the financial year.

What this means is less money is required upfront to receive a discount of 7.5% on the general rates if applicable).

Residents may wish to choose the instalment option, which can be selected from the reduced annual rate notice by paying half of the balance upfront and the other half in February.

Combining this option with the utility notice issued six monthly, ratepayers are effectively paying their rates and charges quarterly.

The 7.5% discount for paying general rates in full in one payment is not offered as part of this option.

For further information about the changes to your rate notice or to discuss the details of a confidential payment agreement, contact Council on 1300 MYSDRC (1300 697 372).