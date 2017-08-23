Changes on the horizon for couple

ALL SMILES: Les and Ann Ford at the Pig and Calf Sales today.

IT'S the opposite of a seachange, however the move to Warwick for this New South Wales couple is being eagerly anticipated.

Les and Ann Ford previously resided in Evans Head, near Byron Bay.

Now, the couple are in the process of making the switch to life in the Southern Downs.

"We've brought a property in Warwick,

"We've been staying here for a few weeks with my sister, whilst we wait on the tenants to move out,” Mr Ford said.

The winters can get chillier than they're used to on the coast, however Mr Ford said that won't be a problem.

"We don't mind the cold, so it won't be too challenging during those colder months,” he said.

As for their intentions at the sales, the pair were happy to settle on perusing.

"There is some good items down here that you can get,” Mrs Ford said.

"However we are just having a look today, as we have family that comes down to the sales, so we're happy to be here.”