Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
Education

This is what university degrees will cost under new regime

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
19th Jun 2020 4:34 PM

The Morrison government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.

It is planning an overhaul of funding for university undergraduate courses that it says will send a price signal to students to take up areas more likely to lead to jobs.

It will start increasing taxpayer funding again in line with CPI - after a three-year freeze - but won't add more specifically for increased student numbers.

It will also allocate $400 million for new programs to help students from rural and remote areas and a $900 million fund for universities to improve ties with industry.

Overall, the package is budget-neutral, meaning there is no new money allocated to the sector.

NEW STUDENT FEES IN 2021

$3700 a year

* Teaching (previously $6804)

* Clinical psychology (previously $6804)

* English (previously $6804)

* Maths (previously $9698)

* Nursing (previously $6804)

* Languages (previously $6804)

* Agriculture (previously $9698)

$7700 a year

* Allied and other health (previously $9698)

* Architecture (previously $9698)

* IT (previously $9698)

* Creative arts (previously $6804)

* Engineering (previously $9698)

* Environmental studies (previously $9698)

* Science (previously $9698)

$11,300 a year

* Medicine (previously $11,355)

* Dentistry (previously $11,355)

* Veterinary science (previously $11,355)

$14,500 a year

* Law and economics (previously $11,355)

* Management and commerce (previously $11,355)

* Society and culture (previously $6804)

* Humanities (previously $6804)

* Communications (previously $6804)

* Behavioural science (previously $6804)

 

Originally published as Changes to uni student fees mooted again

politics university fees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memories of WDN, 60 years in the making

        premium_icon Memories of WDN, 60 years in the making

        News Why one Warwick resident won’t let the move to online news sever her connection to the community’s paper.

        TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        premium_icon TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        Council News The Mt Colliery woman said she’s been waiting over ten years for the council...

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        Mum stabs teen after sex act performed near her daughter

        premium_icon Mum stabs teen after sex act performed near her daughter

        Crime 'What you were doing was corrupting children'