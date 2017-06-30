Channon Wines win gold at Cairns Show

THE gold medal and trophy for the Best Queensland White Wine at the 2017 Cairns Show Wine Awards was awarded to Robert Channon Wines' Pinot Gris 2016.

The wine was also awarded the equal top gold medal in the Pinot Gris class.

"Pinot Gris grows really well in the Granite Belt and it is very rewarding to see it recognised again in a major show,” winemaker Robert Channon said.

"This wine was estate grown in our vineyard and made in our winery by our wonderful winemaker, Paola Cabezas.”

Mr Channon said they didn't get the chance to visit the event, but knows that Cairns has a really good and prestigious show and is proud to have won gold for one of his wines.

Many Granite Belt farmers were affected by this year's heat and Mr Channon was also concerned about his 2017 harvest.

"2017 was a difficult year because the weather wasn't very kind to us, but we will definitely get great wines out of it,” he said.

Mr Channon said he had perfect growing conditions in 2016.

The Amiens winemaker said he was frustrated with the lack of support for the region's producers.

"It is very disappointing that, although Granite Belt wines continue to win awards at wine shows throughout the country and to receive outstanding reviews from wine writers and critics, our Granite Belt wine industry receives such a derisory level of support from our Regional Council,” he said.

"If, as reported, the council recently served Jacobs Creek wines at a tourism function and Brown Brothers wines are being featured at Jumpers and Jazz, this is even worse and those responsible should be ashamed.”

Mr Channon said he could not imagine this happening in any other wine region in Australia.