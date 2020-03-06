Charges dropped against prisoner with rape history

NO TRIAL: A prisoner accused of raping a fellow inmate at Wolston Correctional Centre has had the charges against him dropped.

A PRISONER accused of drugging and raping a fellow inmate has had the charges against him dropped after the alleged victim asked that the trial not go ahead.

Convicted Bundaberg rapist Shannon Robert Dunrobin was accused of forcing another prisoner to take his prescription medication before raping him five times over four days at Wolston Correctional Centre in March 2017.

Dunrobin on Monday pleaded not guilty to all charges at Brisbane District Court, where his defence barrister Levis Menolotto argued all sexual activity had been “consensual”.

On Tuesday morning, Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson told Judge Anthony Rafter the alleged victim did not want to proceed with the trial and felt he could “not physically get through it”.

Judge Rafter discharged Dunrobin of five counts of rape and five counts of stupefying, but he will not walk free.

Dunrobin will return to custody, where he is serving time for raping a 17-year-old Bundaberg boy in 2008. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.