Charges hit cottages hardest

CHANGE TO CHARGES: Southern Downs Regional Council plans to change how it applies wastewater charges across the region.

WATER charges are set to change for Southern Downs ratepayers in the new financial year.

The Southern Downs Regional Council 2017/18 draft budget outlines the general rates will increase by 3.4% as will charges for water, waste water and garbage collection.

The council plans to standardise waste water charges applied throughout the region over the coming three financial years.

Council finance manager Andrew Page said SDRC wanted to streamline how charges are applied into two schemes.

"There will be one for Warwick and Stanthorpe and one for Killarney, Dalveen and Wallangarra,” Mr Page said.

Alure Boutique Villas owner Marion Carrick said other small accommodation providers could be slammed by the changes.

She said she felt the steep fees for small commercial businesses did not correspond to usage at many of the accommodation houses in the region.

"It won't affect us personally but we are concerned on behalf of others in the region,” Ms Carrick said.

"In Stanthorpe, a small commercial property would be charged $790 for each of the first five toilets on the property.

"That's more than a residential property would be charged per connection ($680) even though those providers would likely be using less than most residents.”