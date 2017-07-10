Charges laid for supplying, possessing drugs

FOUR CHARGED: Warwick Police executed a number of warrants throughout the city at the weekend.

FOUR people were charged with drug-related offences at the weekend after Warwick Police executed a number of warrants throughout the city.

A 26-year-old was charged with eight offences after police carried out a warrant on Wood St, including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the possession charges were in relation to amounts of methamphetamines, marijuana and MDMA.

Snr Sgt Deacon said the Warwick man will also face counts of receiving or possessing property used in a crime, possession of utensils and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on September 9.

Snr Sgt Deacon said two additional warrants were also executed on Sunday.

"We're fairly proactive here in terms of drugs,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"Drugs have no place in this community and we'll continue enforcement in that regard.”

A 36-year-old male was charged with three offences, including possessing dangerous drugs and utensils as well as failing to properly dispose of a needle.

At the same address on Chapel St, a 23-year-old female as also charged with possessing utensils.

Both Warwick locals are due to appear in court on August 2.

Snr Sgt Deacon said an 18-year-old male was also charged with possessing utensils after a warrant was carried out on Bertram St.

The Warwick man will face court on August 2.