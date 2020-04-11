Charities get initial $100 mlllion in coronavirus aid

The Morrison government is providing an immediate $100 million funding injection to more than 300 charities and community organisations faced with an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Called the community support package, Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said a further $100 million would be allocated over the next six months where it is needed,

To assist in these allocations Senator Ruston also announced a new national coordination group to help identify emergency issues at the local, state and the national level.

"The government understands this is a trying time for relief providers facing rapidly increasing demand while dealing with challenges in maintaining the workforce and distribution lines needed to operate," Senator Ruston said in a statement on Saturday.

"Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before so we need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it's over."

HOW THE INITIAL FUNDING IS SHARED

- $37 million to be shared among almost 200 Commonwealth-funded emergency relief organisations.

- $7 million to be provided to the Red Cross over the next six months.

- $16 million to be shared to food relief providers Foodbank Australia, SecondBite and OzHarvest.

- $20 million for financial counselling services including the National Debt Helpline, Money Support Hubs and Problem Gambling.

- $20 million for the Good Shepherd to offer 40,000 Australians access to safe, affordable financial products through the No Interest Loan Scheme.

Originally published as Charities get initial $100 mln virus aid