Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FORMAL FUN: Gay Hold (pictured) and Kim Stokes help school leavers in need with Project School Formal.
FORMAL FUN: Gay Hold (pictured) and Kim Stokes help school leavers in need with Project School Formal.
Rural

Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

Tessa Flemming
22nd Oct 2020 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN A year rocked by uncertainty, many Year 12 students are desperate for the chance to celebrate their graduations like they’d always imaged.

But drought and unparallel financial hardships have threatened that chance for many across the region.

But one charity is hoping to change that by offering kids formal attire for

free.

Project School Formal has set up a pop-up shop for Goondiwindi and rural Southern Downs students, bringing relief from the stress of this school year.

With more than 100 donated dresses, organisers Gay Hold and Kim Stockes said they were seeing a “huge outreaching’ from families this year.

In some cases, both parents had lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

“We always find rural kids and rural families are the last ones to ask,” Ms Stockes said.

“It’s been a tough enough year but to be able to celebrate and dance is absolutely massive. “We know there were kids not even keen because this year’s just been one obstacle after another after another, but to give them this bit of dignity is absolutely fantastic, “ Ms Hold added.

Boggabilla organisers at the local pop up for Project School Formal.
Boggabilla organisers at the local pop up for Project School Formal.

The charity has been running since 2015 and as word grew, the organisers ensured distance was not a deterrent as they helped students across Stanthorpe, Miles, Chinchilla and more.

“We just got a request from Dubbo for a whole box of formal wear,” Ms Hold said.

“We just try to encourage as many as possible to get in touch. We’ll get it to you no matter how far.”

The last day to book in for Project School Formal is November 14.

Ms Hold and Ms Stockes are also looking for more small men’s clothes.

To help out, contact the Facebook page or on 0407 733 547

To contact the Boggabilla pop up, ring Raejene ‘Reggie’ Stewart on 421 672 601.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far have revealed the regions where each party is feeling confident... and where they’re slipping.

        BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

        Premium Content BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

        Crime NAMED: The Warwick parents fronting court for everything from drug dealing to...

        Money blamed for Southern Downs man’s explosive outburst towards ex-partner

        Premium Content Money blamed for Southern Downs man’s explosive outburst...

        News THE 53-year-old called the woman a c--t before throwing a tea towel at her face.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites