Charity re-opens retail store in anticipation of high demand

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Kathie Brosnan said the store is prepared for a busier than usual time, this winter.

THE St Vincent De Paul store on Grafton St are set to reopen their doors on Monday, just in time for what they believe will be a period of higher than usual demand for services, due to COVID-19.

The Grafton St store stopped taking donations and closed their retail operations in order to ensure staff and customer safety.

But as the winter months approach, executive officer of the Toowoomba Diocese Kathie Brosnan urged residents to start bringing items into the store if they can.

“I think we certainly expect to see a higher demand for our services and centres from people we would normally see during this time,” she said.

“Plus we expect people we have never had call on our services previously,” she said.

The halt to donations left a six-week gap in stock, causing concerns about supply.

Ms Brosnan said the store had never been forced to close before.

“This is absolutely unprecedented, we’ve always been able to have our retail centres open to serve people at any time,” Ms Brosnan said.

“At this point time we don’t know what the effects of COVID-19 are going to be but we certainly anticipate a much higher demand with people losing their job on jobkeeper and those sorts of things.”

Ms Brosnan said she’s calling on the community to donate anything they may have stocked up on during their time in self-isolation.

“We are really on the community at this time to meet that demand, they can come in and purchase something, that can certainly help with being able to fund with the assistance we give to people,” she said.

“Most definitely we will be putting into action all the coronavirus sanitisation processes, social distancing and certainly looking after people coming into our stores by following government guidelines.”

The Vinnies store on Grafton St will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday from May 18.

Donated items will be quarantined before they are stocked and donators are encouraged to bring in items during the store’s opening hours.