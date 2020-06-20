Charity shuts up shed, ends water donation days

IT may be the end of their water allocation days but Granite Belt Drought Assist will always be there to lend a helping hand to their community.

Manager of the charity Glenda Riley handed out water to rural residents for the last time today, before the group takes a new focus.

“We’re looking at doing a new project to address social well being and mental health of people in the community,” she said.

Mrs Riley said she hoped to create a safe space where people could come and chat about their troubles over a ‘cuppa’.

“It’s going to be a very unstructured and holistic type space and we’re still trying to finalise where we’ll be working from but we have a few programs we want to run for people.”

During the last nine months, Granite Belt Drought Assist estimates volunteers have put in over 8000 hours.

Volunteers put in hours of hard work since September last year.

“We’ve helped a lot of people with water and to get through tough times, we feel very proud and privileged to be able to do that for people,” Mrs Riley said.

While the drought is far from over, Mrs Riley said she’s confident residents will be able to access water from other charities.

“We would do it for people if they needed, just not to that scale again,” she said.

“As far as drinking water for rural (people), most I’ve spoken to recently, their tanks are full,” she said.

“Hopefully they’re getting topped off all the time with little bits of rain, that’s all we can hope for.

“It certainly isn’t as urgent as it was last year, at its peak we were incredibly busy.”

With over 130 over the last nine months in total, Mrs Riley said she was grateful to all those who had lent a helping hand.

“Keep following us on Facebook, we’ll be making announcements,” she said.

“It is the next chapter, instead of helping one sector we’ll help the whole community.”