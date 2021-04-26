Menu
Charles to cut off Harry and Meghan

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Apr 2021 3:38 PM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be "ditched" from the royal family as Prince Charles looks to cut costs in the monarchy, according to a royal expert.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer and author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, has predicted the Prince of Wales will "cut the monarchy down" to save funds within the family.

Ms Levin predicted Meghan and Harry could be the pair cut from "the Firm".

"Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they get from the taxpayer," she told talkRadio, a UK broadcaster.

"I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family.

"I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable.

"But he wants to change and I think he will do that."

A slimmed down Firm would see a smaller circle of senior royals, including Prince Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Other members of the royal family have recently been pushed to take on professional positions, and could go on to lose their patronages or titles.

It comes as Harry and Meghan's biography, Finding Freedom, is set to be re-released with new chapters covering the latest royal drama - including the bombshell Oprah interview and allegations of staff bullying in the palace.

 

 

 

The new version of the book, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, with contributions from Meghan, will be released in August this year.

Harry dines with billionaires after funeral

After attending the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles, where he spent the Queen's birthday dining with billionaires.

Harry was reportedly spotted at exclusive Hollywood club San Vicente Bungalows on the Queen's 95th birthday. He dined with an 81-year-old heiress and philanthropist despite earlier reports suggesting the Prince would begin a 10-day quarantine.

Quarantine is a Covid guideline in California, but is not mandatory.

Originally published as Charles to cut off Harry and Meghan

