Charming little Southern Downs business up for grabs

Gorgeous Coffee Lounge in Killarney is up for grabs.

THE latest Southern Downs business to go up for sale offers potential buyers a profitable opportunity in a prime location.

Gorgeous Coffee Lounge in Willow St, Killarney has been advertised for sale and owner Shane said in Facebook post the shop enjoyed consistent tourist traffic bound for Queen Mary Falls and other tourist routes.

"The current owners advise that the shop is profitable and are only selling up to concentrate on another of their business ventures,” the post said.

"Attached to the rear of the shop is a recently renovated 1 bedroom flat.

"This would be perfect for an owner operator or even as managers quarters if you wanted to go that way.”

Included in the sale are business chattels shown, however stock can be negotiated upon sale.

An information pack including financials and a chattels list can be supplied to qualified inquirers.

Interested parties can contact Shane on 0409 347 363 to discuss or meet him onsite for a coffee.