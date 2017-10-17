Chasing Warwick gold for the third time

TWO-TIME CHAMP: Ben Tapp aboard Cool Dust, a horse he saddled up for victory in the 2012 Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft.

BEN Tapp has twice claimed victory in the "Melbourne Cup of campdrafting” but that hasn't dulled his desire to be number one again.

Tapp has won two of the past five Warwick Gold Cups, with horse Cool Dust in 2012 and Acres of Roses in 2015.

He said the feeling of winning that first elusive gold cup was difficult to put into words.

"It's a hard one to describe,” he said.

"It is a huge achievement. It is the undisputed holy grail of campdrafting, and is the one that everyone wants to win.

"It is the ultimate campdrafting event in Australia.”

Before his maiden victory in 2012, Tapp made the trip to Warwick for many years to try and take home the gold.

"Being in the Northern Territory, it was often a 7000km round trip to come here and back,” he said.

"I'd come down here as a 15-year-old, and prior to my first win I would've had 20 trips here before.

Tapp said to finally achieve what he had spend so many years chasing was "something special”.

"As a young fella I had idols that I looked up to when I came down to Warwick, and to finally come down and match it with them gives you a sense of belonging in that circle.”

"Hundreds of good people and good horses go there for many years and not win one.

"To have one means you go down in history as a Gold Cup winner.”

As with a large number of people involved in campdrafting, the family element has been strong for Tapp.

"I'd come with a couple of brothers to compete in gold cups and Canning Downs Campdrafts,” he said.

"We'd come from the Northern Territory to campdrafts in the Condamine, Chinchilla and then Warwick.

"It is a really good family sport, and still is, despite the fact it is starting to get more professional.”

Another family element Tapp has been able to pursue is the involvement of partner Kylie Barnett.

"This year Kylie will be coming as a spectator, as she is pregnant,” he said.

"We've been together for four years, and she is a very capable horsewoman.

"Campdrafting is a big part of what we do, as we breed about 40 horses, and she is also a very enthusiastic campdrafter.

"You both have to be in it, and I certainly couldn't have achieved what I have if it wasn't for Kylie.”

Tapp could have easily rested on his laurels after his first victory in the time-honoured event, however he said he was as determined as ever to continue performing well at the elite level.

"I've been okay since the first win,” he said.

"I finished equal second in 2013, before coming in second in the 2015 Canning Downs Campdraft and winning the Gold Cup again.

"I had a bit of a golden run in those years.

"The first one gave me great satisfaction, however you can never have too many gold cups in your cupboard.

"The desire to get a third one hasn't diminished.”

What makes the Gold Cup Campdraft such a prestigious one to win is the depth of competition which entrants must face as they aim to come out on top.

This fact isn't lost on Mr Tapp, who says it helps to make the contest as good as what it is.

"A few years back there were between 300 and 400 people competing in the event,” he said.

"In 2012 there was 520 competitors, and in 2015 there was 960.

"This year there will be close to 1000, if not more, entering to try and win.

"More than half of those competitors were more than capable of winning it.

Tapp said anyone could win but with so many people competingcompetitors needed good fortune in the run and the ability to capitalise on it.

"You need to be able to maximise your points when you're on a good horse, because you can't let an opportunity like that slip.

"At Warwick the Gold Cup is run over three days, which means you'll need to battle the elements.

"It could be nice and clear on the first day, however the next could be a storm with showers.

"You've also got to take into account the lot of cattle coming down to the showgrounds.”

With the status of the event growing every year, Tapp said he would need to be at his best to figure in the finish again.

"It is definitely harder to win because of the numbers, as there is a great deal of evenness,” he said.

"The numbers are growing, as is the quality of horses and horsemanship from the men and women competing.

"It is a big achievement in any sport to come out against 1000 other competitors and win.

"You need to be in sync with your horse, and really perform at your best.”

For this year's event, Tapp will be bringing a team of five horses to Warwick.

"Cool Dust and Acres of Roses will be coming down, as will A Cool Acre, the son of Cool Dust,” he said.

"There will also be two of Kylie's horses, Tequilabar and Sass n Cat, making the trip.

"Plenty of work has gone into them to make sure they are ready to go, and every fortnight we have been campdrafting.

"Cool Dust has won a total of 63 open drafts, which is incredible.”

As always, Mr Tapp will be looking forward to performing on the big stage in front of thousands of adoring fans.

"It makes it more special to have the crowd there for special moment,” he said.

"That's all part of it, and that's the beauty of it, riding in front of a big crowd.

"I'm three-quarters deaf, but I can still recall the roar of the crowd.

"It's a pretty special feeling to be a part of.”