CHEAP FUEL: The 3 lowest prices in Warwick today

LONG WEEKEND HIKE: High prices are still around in Warwick as motorists try to fill up mid-week.

WARWICK motorists wanting some fuel relief, may have to wait a little longer as increased prices stay firm at local bowsers.

Prices are still reasonably high in our area after the long weekend, with a fair fuel price for unleaded coming in at 116.2cpl.

RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O’Connor said the average price of unleaded petrol in Warwick was currently 117.1cpl.

“We don’t expect any dramatic movements when it comes to prices in Warwick for the foreseeable future, but drivers should always use the apps and websites available to track down the best deal in their area so they’re not overpaying,” she said.

Only two out of the seven service stations were selling fuel under the fair price banner.

Further north in Toowoomba, a fair fuel price is only 115.9cpl.

The news comes as RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said drivers would have to do their “homework” to avoid being stung.

“We’re incredibly disappointed to see some fuel companies, particularly Coles Express, are pushing up prices before the long weekend,” she said.

“If we support those servos offering cheaper fuel we can keep prices low by sending a message to the more expensive companies they need to compete for our business.”



As of October 8, here is where you can fill up for less in Warwick, according to RACQ:

– United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 115.9

– United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 115.9

– Puma Warwick, 2 Cunningham Highway: 116.7