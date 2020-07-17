CHEAP FUEL: The 4 lowest prices in Warwick today

FUEL FOR LESS: Oil prices are on the rise, after record lows in the peak of the pandemic.

WHILE fuel prices remain relatively consistent across areas of regional Queensland, the days of record cheap fuel are over for Warwick.

Last month, the average price of unleaded petrol in regional Queensland increased to 115.5c in June, 10.5c higher than in May.

Today, at an average of 115.9 for unleaded, RACQ labelled our region’s bowser prices as unfair.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said prices jumped across the state after oil prices steadily increased in May and June, but oil, now at $US 40 per barrel, remained substantially lower than the $US 60 per barrel we experienced in January.

“It was good while it lasted but unfortunately the days of ULP 100cpl are behind us for now,” Ms Smith said.

“Oil prices were higher in June due to an increase in demand as Governments lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“There was also a substantial drop in oil supply due to the production cuts agreed to by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia. There was also a dramatic reduction in US shale oil production.

“A change in the price of global oil can take up to six to eight weeks to flow on at the bowser in regional areas, which is what we’re seeing at the moment.”

As of July 17, here is where you can fill up for less in Warwick, according to RACQ:

– Metro Petroleum Warwick, 46 Wallace St: 115.9

– United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 116.9

– United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 116.9

– Puma Warwick, 2 Cunningham Highway: 119.7