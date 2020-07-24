CHEAP FUEL: The 4 lowest prices in Warwick today

FILL UP FOR LESS: These spots will have you avoiding a price gauge at the bowser.

WARWICK drivers may be looking at some slight increase at the fuel bowser this weekend.

Today, at an average of 119.6 per litre for unleaded, RACQ has labelled our region’s petrol prices as unfair.

According to the Queensland club’s data, a fair price to pay is 114.7.

Last week’s data showed an average of 118.6 cents per litre for Warwick fuel.

It comes as the club warns drivers of misfuelling this weekend.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said on average, RACQ helped three drivers every day who had filled up with the wrong petrol.

“We’re rescuing motorists who may have been driving a hire car and not known what petrol to put in or simply had something else on their minds and didn’t realise they’d picked up the wrong pump,” she said.

“Unfortunately, starting the engine after you’ve put the wrong fuel in your car can potentially cause significant damage and many drivers are hitting the road before they realise the mistake they’ve made.”

Ms Ross said misfuelling could potentially damage the fuel pump, the fuel injection system or even the engine itself.

As of July 24, here is where you can fill up for less in Warwick, according to RACQ:

– Metro Petroleum Warwick, 46 Wallace St: 115.9

– United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 116.9

– United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 116.9

– Puma Warwick, 2 Cunningham Highway: 119.7