CHEAP FUEL: Where to fill up for less in Warwick

FOR the first time in a while, Rose City resident’s bowser luck has turned as Warwick records below-average fuel prices.

Today a fair fuel price for unleaded is 117.8c, with several stations boasting prices lower than that.

Nearby, Toowoomba prices soar, with a fair fuel price there sitting at 128.9c.

The good news comes as RACQ annual Fuel Price Report reveals Warwick had cheaper fuel than Brisbane in 2020.

According to RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O’Connor, record-low fuel prices were due to global tensions and the pandemic.

“In April and May, motorists were left rubbing their eyes with the return of fuel for less than $1 – the cheapest we’ve seen in 11 years,” Ms O’Connor said.

“The retail price plummeted because of a collapse in the oil price in the first half of 2020, due to the huge reduction in demand as the world went into lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At the same time, disagreement in the organisation of the petroleum exporting countries led

to the collapse of their oil production cut deal, and a price war between Saudi Arabia and

Russia.”

Downs town Miles was also ranked Queensland’s cheapest fuel spot at 112.3c.

As of January 12, here is where you can fill up for less in Warwick, according to RACQ:

– Metro Petroleum Warwick, 46 Wallace St: 114.9

– United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 115.9

– United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 115.9