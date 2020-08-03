CHEAPEST 5: Where to fill up for the week ahead

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: The spots you can save on Warwick fuel. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: The spots you can save on Warwick fuel. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

WARWICK motorists should use this coming week to take advantage of mostly fair prices in the fuel market, as experts warn uncertainty is ahead.

According to RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith, the latest average unleaded in Warwick is 119.8cpl, a reading square in the middle of regional Queensland prices.

“While oil prices have increased in recent months and regional fuel prices have increased as a result, at $US 43.3 per barrel the Brent price remains substantially lower than the $US 70 per barrel mark we saw in January,” she said.

“Recently oil prices have stabilised and we expect regional prices, including in Warwick, to remain stable.”

Saying that, Ms Smith said today’s prices could still be lower.

“The indicative retail margins on ULP in Warwick are a little higher than we would’ve hoped for,” she said.

The Queensland road adviser also said petrol could be soon be affected again by a looming coronavirus second wave.

“It’s very difficult to predict where oil prices will go in the coming months due to the massive uncertainty still remaining around COVID-19 and the reintroduction of lockdowns,” she said.

As of August 3, here are the top five cheapest service stations, according to RACQ:

1) United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 115.9

2) United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 115.9

3) Puma Warwick, 2 Cunningham Highway: 119.7

4) BP West Warwick, 180 Wood St: 121.9

5) Caltex Woolworths Warwick, 62 Albion St. 121.9