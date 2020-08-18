Menu
FILL UP FOR LESS: Where you can get a full tank in Warwick this week. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
CHEAPEST 5: Where to fill up in Warwick this week

Tessa Flemming
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
WHILE some Darling Downs towns are seeing fuel prices under a dollar, Warwick motorists still need shop around to avoid being stung at the bowser this week.

In Toowoomba on Friday, Metro Petroleum was offering E10 for 99.9c.

In comparison, a RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Warwick prices remained comparable to previous weeks.

“Unlike the south east, where we see prices fluctuate, Warwick doesn’t have a price cycle and unless there are big changes in the oil price, prices will always remain fairly steady,” she said.

As of today, a fair price for fuel in Warwick is 114.2 cpl — a price none of the Warwick petrol stations met.

The closest was Metro Petroleum on Wallace St, at 114.9.

The Queensland road adviser previously said uncertainty around the reintroduction of coronavirus lockdowns could affect local fuel prices.

As of August 18, here are the top five cheapest service stations, according to RACQ:

1) Metro Petroleum Warwick, 46 Wallace St: 114.9

2) United Warwick (Oasis), 86 Wallace St: 115.9

3) United Warwick Fast Food, 31 Helene St: 115.9

4) Puma Warwick, 2 Cunningham Highway: 118.7

5) Caltex Warwick Truck N Travel, 13015 Cunningham Highway: 118.9

