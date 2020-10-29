Menu
iPhone repairman finds $100 bill, note from cheating husband
Lifestyle

Cheating husband’s repairman bribe

by Rebecca Flood
29th Oct 2020 11:17 AM

An iPhone repairman got more than he bargained for after finding a $100 bill and a surprising note inside a device he was fixing.

The technician shared a clip to TikTok sharing the shocking note he found inside the phone cover, after a bloke came in and dropped off his mobile for what seemed like a routine repair.

The phone expert says: "So this customer and his wife came in earlier and they gave me his phone to fix.

"I was like 'all right, give me an hour, I'll finish it for you'.

"Anyway, I came in the back, I opened it up and this is what I found inside."

The technician opened up the phone to find a surprising note and a $100 bill. Picture: maniwarda/TikTok
Inside the case was $100, and a note pleading not to fix the phone.

The message said: "Please tell my wife the phone is unfixable.

"She wants to check the phone history. $100 dollars is yours, thanks."

The repairman captioned the video "unbelievable" and "can't believe he did that", as he asked his followers: "What do you guys think I should do?"

@maniwarda

Unbelievable ##realationshipgoals ##husbandcheck ##cheater ##fyp ##foryou ##xyzbca

♬ original sound - Maniwarda 👑

The TikTok clip has been viewed more than two million times, as people were divided over how the worker should respond.

One person said: "Keep the hundred and tell her."

Someone else thought: "Keep the hundred and respect the bro code."

The clip has been viewed more than two million times and it divided opinion. Picture: maniwarda/TikTok
A third commented: "Just give it back broken with the note and money in hand with it and tell him I found the problem but I can't fix that."

This person thought: "It's technically his phone. Not hers. Do what he says."

Horrified, this person pleaded: "What is wrong with people saying you should tell her. Please don't tell her and keep the 100 save his marriage."

An iPhone repairman got more than he bargained for when a customer brought in a device to fix. Picture: maniwarda/TikTok
It seems the husband had been unfaithful and was trying to cover his tracks. Picture: maniwarda/TikTok
cheating husband iphone lifestyle mobile repair

