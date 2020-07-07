Cheers to community sport being back in business

ON THE GREEN: Easing restrictions will see Warwick’s keen bowlers return to the green this week. Picture: contributed

AFTER months of setbacks and forced closures, Warwick’s social sporting scene is set to make a triumphant return this week.

The State Government’s decision to bring forward Stage 3 of restrictions will enable clubs to welcome members back, along with post-game drinks and debrief in the clubhouse.

For Warwick Bowls Club chairman Max Holder, hitting the green three times this week will finally herald community sport’s return to normalcy.

“We are starting on Wednesday with our normal play day and our social play on Saturday, as we always do,” Holder said.

“Sunday, we’re going to have what we call a ‘Back to Bowls’ day, which will be a free carnival-type day that anyone can come to as a celebration of coming back to bowls.

“There’ll be no green costs or anything like that, and we’re going to have afternoon tea, a sausage sizzle, and lots of raffles throughout the afternoon as well.”

Holder added the club’s members would enjoy not only a return to the green, but also the reopening of the clubhouse, bar, and region-wide competitions.

“We’ve got a big clubhouse so we can fit lots of people in, and the bar’s opening again with distancing,” he said.

“Our players are really keen to get back, and everyone loves being able to come into the bar and have a good old time after their game.

“Bowls Queensland have told us all to get our competitions back underway as soon as possible, and no doubt our district carnivals will be on again soon too.”

Albeit a green of a different kind, Warwick Golf Club president Don Stewart said he welcomed the “slow but steady” return to normal.

“We’re allowed to play in a four, we can go back to having two people in the same buggy, and shotgun starts on competition days as well,” Stewart said.

“We’re able to go back to all of our normal competitions, but we might be restricted on how many people we can have in the clubhouse.

“So the bar and restaurant are back open, so you can get something to eat and drink after now, so long as you finish early enough.”

The top priority for both Warwick sporting clubs remained the sense of friendship and community through their regular social sport events, at any level of the sport.

“Golf has been one of the few sports able to keep going during the COVID period, but it’s changed the way we’ve had to do things,” Stewart said.

“Everything’s is slowly getting better – it’s close to normal, but not quite.

“Most important is seeing more and more members of the golf club and the community down there.”